New Delhi: At a time when the world is scared of the new COVID variant Omicron, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said the efficacy of COVISHIELD vaccine against Omicron variant will be known in the next 2-3 weeks.

Speaking to NDTV, Poonawalla said right now it cannot be said whether Omicron is more serious or not. However, he added that a booster dose is possible with Omicron in mind.

Giving further details, Poonawala said the focus of the Central government should be on giving both doses of corona vaccine to everyone.

The statement from Poonawala comes after the Lancet’s study found that COVESHIELD was very effective in dealing with the virus even during the delta variant, and it significantly reduced the chances of hospitalization and death.

Poonawalla said that studies are also going on about the effect of COVISHIELD against Omicron and we should wait for a few weeks. He said that the Oxford scientists are engaged in research and based on their findings, we can come up with a new vaccine, which can be introduced as a booster dose in the coming six months.

However, he said it is not necessary that the effectiveness of COVISHIELD should decrease over time. He emphasized that everyone should be given both doses of the COVID vaccine. “Only after this, next year we can think of giving a booster dose to increase immunity,” he said.

On the need of booster dose, Poonawala said the company has enough doses and it will be available at the same price. “We have hundreds of millions of stock in our campus. We have over 200 million doses reserved for states and Union Territories in India. So, if the government is to announce a booster dose, we are well stocked,” he told NDTV.

He stated that a very large proportion of population had contracted Covid and the vaccines are providing additional protection.