New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is known for his innovative and out-of-the-box ideas, on Thursday said that if petrol, diesel and other petroleum products are brought under the single, nationwide GST regime, then taxes will reduce further. While addressing the Times Now Summit, the senior BJP leader also added that Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will definitely try to bring petrol and diesel under GST if she gets the support of the state governments.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices To Go Up Again? This Factor Holds Key

“In the GST Council, finance ministers of states are also members. Some states are against bringing petrol and diesel under the GST regime. If petrol and diesel will be brought under the GST regime, then taxes on these products will be reduced and revenue of both the Centre and the states will increase,” the minister said as reported by News Agency PTI. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Check Your Name On Beneficiary List to Receive 10th Installment | Here’s How

To recall, the GST council discussed the issue as asked by the Kerala high court and decided against bringing petrol and diesel under GST. According to the reports, the opposed the proposal, the council decided to keep petrol, diesel out of the GST purview. Also Read - US Joins India-Led International Solar Alliance as Member Country

Including petrol and diesel under GST will have resulted in a reduction in near record-high rates. But subsuming the current excise duty and VAT (value-added tax) into one national rate will have impacted revenues.

Commenting on recent excise deduction, Nitish Gadkari further added, “The way the Centre has provided relief to the common man (by cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 per litre, respectively), there is an expectation that the states will also cut taxes (VAT rates) on diesel and petrol to provide relief to the common man.”