New Delhi: Amid the possible threats of the third wave of coronavirus, India is mulling to ramp up its medical oxygen production capacity to 15,000 tonnes per day, an industry executive told Reuters. The target suggested a 50 per cent jump from the maximum output of almost 10,000 tonnes reached earlier this year during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave when hospitals were facing a shortage of oxygen.
Speaking to the news agency, Moloy Banerjee, head of Linde South Asia, said that while the government is targeting 15,000 tonnes of medical oxygen per day, Linde and other oxygen manufacturers were hoping to hit production of at least 13,500 tonnes per day ahead of the third wave. Notably, Linde India had supplied nearly one-third of the total oxygen demand during the peak.
Earlier last month, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government had asserted it will increase oxygen production by setting up new manufacturing units or expanding the production capacity of existing units for uninterrupted oxygen supply during a crisis.
"There have been discussions with the Delhi government since the second wave of COVID-19. We are still reviewing the policy and trying to see if it is workable for Linde," Banerjee added.
Meanwhile, the third wave of Covid-19 is expected to hit the country anytime between September and October, an expert panel, set up by an institute under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), had predicted last month.
The committee of experts, constituted by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), also said that children will have a similar risk as adults since paediatric facilities, doctors and equipment like ventilators, ambulances, etc. are nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected.
The report, which has been submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), observed that only around 7.6 per cent (10.4 cr) people are fully vaccinated in India and if the current vaccination rate is not increased, India can witness six lakh cases per day in the next wave.