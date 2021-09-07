New Delhi: Amid the possible threats of the third wave of coronavirus, India is mulling to ramp up its medical oxygen production capacity to 15,000 tonnes per day, an industry executive told Reuters. The target suggested a 50 per cent jump from the maximum output of almost 10,000 tonnes reached earlier this year during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave when hospitals were facing a shortage of oxygen.Also Read - Assam Covid Update: Classes Resume For Final Year Students; State Issues Guidelines

Speaking to the news agency, Moloy Banerjee, head of Linde South Asia, said that while the government is targeting 15,000 tonnes of medical oxygen per day, Linde and other oxygen manufacturers were hoping to hit production of at least 13,500 tonnes per day ahead of the third wave. Notably, Linde India had supplied nearly one-third of the total oxygen demand during the peak.

Earlier last month, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government had asserted it will increase oxygen production by setting up new manufacturing units or expanding the production capacity of existing units for uninterrupted oxygen supply during a crisis.