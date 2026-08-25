How is Delhi Police planning to tackle protestors? Plan details surface as wave of protests emerge in national capital

Following recent Jantar Mantar violence, Delhi Police is overhauling intelligence gathering to systematically analyze key protest parameters.

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New Delhi: CJP supporters protest at Jantar Mantar (File image)

New Delhi: Following the July 20 violence at Jantar Mantar and subsequent large-scale demonstrations, the Delhi Police is overhauling its intelligence-gathering strategy to boost operational readiness for future major public gatherings. Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has instructed the Intelligence Wing and Special Branch to thoroughly evaluate a set of ten vital parameters ahead of any planned protest. The initiative mandates security personnel to systematically track individual details including protest organizers, expected gathering size, specific political or ideological affiliations, transport arrangements, and potential infiltration by anti-social elements.

What is Delhi Police planning to tackle future protestors?

By gathering and analyzing these key metrics prior to events, authorities aim to anticipate security breaches, manage crowd control effectively and prevent violent disruptions across the national capital, a report by IANS news agency said.

For an in-depth breakdown of the surveillance systems and police operations surrounding the recent demonstrations, watch this coverage on Delhi Police Press Conference. This briefing offers direct context on how security forces are managing crowd dynamics and tracking potential threats during major public gatherings.

What happened on July 20 in New Delhi?

On July 20, a large number of protesters gathered in and around Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Around 30,000 people took to the streets and attempted to march toward Parliament demanding action against the paper leaks and other examination-related irregularities.

As the situation deteriorated, clashes broke out between the police and the protesters. The police used force, leading to widespread criticism. Following this incident, the police’s intelligence system was reviewed. Officials felt that they lacked adequate and accurate prior input regarding the number of protesters, their mobilisation, and the role of various organisations.

Therefore, according to the report quotiong sources, the Delhi Police Special Branch has been instructed to develop more detailed and usable intelligence inputs, rather than simply gathering information about the location of the protest and estimated crowd. The police will now also profile the people participating in the protest. They will also identify how many people are coming from which state, how they are being mobilised, and the role of key leaders and organisers. Efforts will also be made to understand the protest agenda and their main demands in advance.

The police will also gather information about where the protesters are staying, their local contacts, and their local connections in Delhi.