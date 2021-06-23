New Delhi: Zydus Cadila is likely to approach the Drugs-Controller General of India (DCGI) for the emergency approval of its indigenous COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. If approved, ZyCoV-D will be the world’s first DNA-based vaccine and the fourth to become available in the country. So far, India is administering Serum Institute’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Russia’s Sputnik V. India is also in talks for finalising the Pfizer vaccine shipment in India. Also Read - Delta Plus Covid Cases Found in 4 States, Still a 'Variant of Interest'

"The analysis of the phase-three trial data is almost ready and the company has informed the government that it could apply for emergency use licensure for its COVID-19 vaccine next week," an official source told PTI.

The jab is also being tested on children belonging to the age group of 12 to 18 years, apart from adults. "So, when the Ahmedabad-based Zydus-Cadila comes for licensure, hopefully in the next week, maybe we have enough data to take a view on whether the vaccine can be given in children also," the source added.

DNA-Plasmid based ZyCoV-D will be a three-dose vaccine and is to be administered intradermally through a needle-free injection system (NFIS). It can be stored at two to four degrees Celsius and does not require cold chains, making transportation to the remotest parts of the country easy.

The vaccine candidate has been supported by the National Biopharma Mission (NBM) under the aegis of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a PSU under the Department of Biotechnology.