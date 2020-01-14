New Delhi: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s statement on CAA is a ‘perfect example’ of ‘How literate need to be educated’, said BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi, a day after the Indian-American business executive asserted that the contentious legislation is ‘just bad’ for the country.

“Precise reason for CAA to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA? asked the BJP leader after the Microsoft CEO spoke out against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, which triggered massive protests across the country.

Earlier on Monday, while speaking to Ben Smith, the Editor-in-Chief of New York-based BuzzFeed News, Nadella had termed the emerging situation in India as ‘sad’. “I think what is happening is sad. It’s just bad, I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys,” the microsoft CEO had said

Later, in a statement tweeted by Microsoft India from its official handle, Nadella stated, “Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds. I’m shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large.”

The Citizenship Amendment Act came into effect from January 10, 2020. According to the legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution will be granted Indian citizenship.