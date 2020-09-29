New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday took up the petition filed by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija and directed Centre to allow the children to meet their mother in detention. Also Read - Supreme Court to Hear on Tuesday Petition by Iltija, Seeking Release of Mother Mehbooba Mufti

“For how long and under what order can Mehbooba Mufti be kept in custody,” the top court questioned Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre. Also Read - DNA Samples of 3 Men Killed in Shopian Encounter Match With Families From Rajouri: J&K Police

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti was taken under detention more than one year ago, on the night before the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Advocate Shot Dead at His Srinagar Residence by Militants, Probe on

“You should address us on two issues; One, what is the maximum period for which a person can be detained and two, what is your proposal and how long do you propose to continue the detention,” a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told Mehta.

Notably, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar and Farooq Abdullah, along with several other political leaders and activists, were kept in custody as the central government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, bifurcating the former state into two Union Territories.

While the Abdullah duo was released in March this year, the PDP supremo continues to be jailed by Centre under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Her detention was extended for another three months on May 5.

The apex court has given a week’s time to the SG to file the reply to the amended application filed by Mufti’s daughter.

The SC has fixed the matter for further hearing till October 15, Thursday.