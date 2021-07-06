New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Twitter to inform it about the appointment of a resident grievance by July 8. “How long does your (Twitter’s) process take? If Twitter thinks it can take as long as it wants in our country, I’ll not allow that”, said Justice Rekha Palli of Delhi High Court expressing displeasure over delaying the appointment of grievance redressal officer. Furthermore, the HC stated that ”Twitter is in defiance of the digital law” for not appointing the grievance redressal officer as necessitated under new IT Rules. Also Read - Loni Elderly Man Assault Video Case: Ghaziabad Police Sends Notice to Twitter's Ex-grievance officer

The plea had contended that in a nutshell, every significant social media intermediary has the responsibility of appointing not only a resident grievance officer who will act as a single-point authority for receiving and disposing of complaints within a fixed time, but someone should also receive and acknowledge any order, notice and direction issued by the competent authorities.

