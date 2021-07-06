New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Twitter to inform it about the appointment of a resident grievance by July 8. “How long does your (Twitter’s) process take? If Twitter thinks it can take as long as it wants in our country, I’ll not allow that”, said Justice Rekha Palli of Delhi High Court expressing displeasure over delaying the appointment of grievance redressal officer. Furthermore, the HC stated that ”Twitter is in defiance of the digital law” for not appointing the grievance redressal officer as necessitated under new IT Rules. Also Read - Loni Elderly Man Assault Video Case: Ghaziabad Police Sends Notice to Twitter's Ex-grievance officer

Last week, the US microblogging and social networking service had informed the Delhi High Court that it is in the final stages of appointing a resident grievance officer in India. In a reply submitted to the Delhi High Court, Twitter had said that even before steps were taken to formalise the appointment of a grievance officer in India, the interim grievance officer had withdrawn his candidature on June 21.

“The answering respondent is in the final stages of appointing a replacement while in the meanwhile the grievances of the Indian users are being addressed by the grievance officer,” the microblogging platform had said in its reply.

Notably, the court was hearing a plea claiming non-compliance with the Centre’s new IT Rules by the microblogging platform.

Filed by Amit Acharya, the plea urged the high court to issue directions to the Centre to pass necessary instructions to Twitter India and Twitter Inc to appoint a resident grievance officer under Rule 4 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 without any delay.

The plea had contended that in a nutshell, every significant social media intermediary has the responsibility of appointing not only a resident grievance officer who will act as a single-point authority for receiving and disposing of complaints within a fixed time, but someone should also receive and acknowledge any order, notice and direction issued by the competent authorities.

(With agency inputs)