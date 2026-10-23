‘How long will Congress launch its failed product?’: PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi targeted Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, accusing the party of disrupting Parliament, sidelining young opposition MPs and putting political interests ahead of the country.

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'How long will Congress launch its 'failed product'?': PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday criticised the Congress, saying that while the world is looking for a “new order”, some people are trying to create “disorder” in India. PM Modi took a direct swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and compared the Congress’s repeated attempts to establish Gandhi as a successful leader with rocket launches from Sriharikota, saying the party had failed to achieve its goal many times.

“To save its family from the blot of failure, the Congress is questioning India’s achievements. The grapes are sour, and the Congress is now trying to axe the vine itself. The family is now a burden on the Congress,” the PM said while addressing the NDTV World Summit here.

Modi also accused the Congress of damaging genuine public movements that aim to improve the system. Without naming anyone directly, he called the party a political parasite and alleged that it was influenced by “brain naxalites”, which, he claimed, had weakened its ability to think independently.

ऐसे आंदोलन जो स्वाभाविक रूप से सरकार की कमियों को उजागर करना चाहते हैं, जो वाकई System में सुधार करना चाहते हैं, लेकिन उन्हें भी कांग्रेस तबाह कर देती है। कांग्रेस वो परजीवी बन गई है जो किसी को आगे नहीं बढ़ने देना चाहती है। दिमागी नक्सलियों ने कांग्रेस के दिमाग पर ऐसा कब्जा कर लिया है कि कांग्रेस ने खुद सोचने की क्षमता ही खो दी। जो जंगलों में विनाश किया करते थे, वो अब कांग्रेस में घुसकर देश का सर्वनाश करने पर जुटे हुए हैं। – पीएम @narendramodi — BJP (@BJP4India) October 22, 2026

His remarks came amid protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the opposition INDIA bloc in Delhi and other parts of the country. Over the past two weeks, both groups have demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Although Rahul Gandhi has criticised the arrest of CJP leaders, the two groups are not directly linked, and their protests are separate.

The prime minister further alleged that the Congress was preventing honest critics of the government from being heard. He said such people wanted the country to progress and democracy to remain strong, but their voices were being overshadowed by the party’s approach.

Moving to global affairs, Modi said the international order was changing and that global institutions needed reforms to address new challenges. He stressed that developing countries, particularly those from the Global South, should have a stronger voice in international decision-making.

“We have to understand why the world order is changing. Why the old order has not been able to resolve the emerging challenges,” he said.

“Reform in multilateral institutions is essential. Giving rightful place to the voice of the Global South is essential,” the prime minister said.

Modi added that problems arise when global conditions change but the systems used to make decisions remain the same. He said the growing gap between changing realities and outdated decision-making methods makes reform necessary.

Modi also questioned how long the Congress would continue putting the country at risk in an attempt to launch what he called its “failed product”, referring to Rahul Gandhi. He said the Congress leadership had become a burden on the party and claimed that senior leaders privately shared this view.

The prime minister also criticised the Congress for disrupting Parliament. He said young opposition MPs had the ability to raise important issues, debate policies and question the government, but were not getting enough opportunities.

“But the Congress disrupts proceedings because it wants to keep only one person in the limelight, doing grave injustice to young opposition lawmakers,” he claimed.

Speaking about global affairs, Modi said the world had understood that international relations could not be guided only by power and national interests. He stressed the need for countries to communicate, work together and resolve disputes peacefully.

“Dialogue is essential, cooperation is necessary, and the resolution of disputes is imperative. This very sentiment laid the foundation of the United Nations (UN),” he said.