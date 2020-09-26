New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the United Nations where it was in the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also questioned for how long will India, the world’s largest democracy and home to 1.3 billion people, be kept out of the decision-making structures of the UN, asserting that reform in the responses, processes and in the very character of the global body is the “need of the hour.” Also Read - COVID-19 Impact: No Government Organised Navratri Festival in Gujarat This Year

"Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?," Modi said as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

PM Modi spoke on the host of issues including Coronavirus vaccine, India 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' vision, women empowerment and transgender rights.

Let’s have a look at top quotes from today’s speech:

1) The prime minister’s strong push for UN reforms and the much-delayed expansion of the powerful Security Council came as India will begin its two-year term as an elected non-permanent member of the 15-member Council from January 1 next year.

“Starting from January next year, India will also fulfil its responsibility as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity.”

2) PM Modi enunciated his government’s ambitious ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ campaign, saying a self-reliant India will be a “force multiplier” for the global economy. “In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of a Self-reliant India’, which will also be a force multiplier for the global economy.”

3) Speaking on the women empowerment, Modi said, “Large scale efforts are being made in India to promote women entrepreneurship & leadership. Indian women, today, are biggest beneficiaries of world’s largest microfinancing scheme. India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks.”

4) Modi assured that India’s vaccine production will help all of humanity in fighting the virus. “Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries,” said PM Modi.

“As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis,” Modi added.

5) “In India, the rights of transgenders are also being secured through necessary legal reforms,” PM Modi said.

6) On terrorism front, Modi said, “India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values – these include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering.”

7) Modi asserted that India’s work is driven by interest in humankind and not by selfish gains. “From India’s Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, as well as idea of security & growth for all in the region, or our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for the interests of humankind & not driven by our own self-interests,” Modi asserted.