New Delhi: In stark contrast to the stand taken by one of her party colleagues, an MLA of Telangana’s ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) seemed to ‘sympathise’ with parents of the four accused in the recent Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case, who were shot dead in a police encounter last week, saying that the news of their sons’ killing would have caused them ‘immense pain.’

A video clip of G Sunitha making this remark recently has gone viral on social media.

“Though the information reaches in minutes, it takes the police three to five minutes to come. In that time, an undesirable thing may also happen. We feel very sad, injustice was done to the woman,” the MLA is seen saying in the clip.

She then added, “Those four have now been killed. Again, that too is very painful. Just imagine how much pain the parents of the accused must have felt.”

Even as the state government came under fire from rights activists, state minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav had lauded the police and said, “If someone does something wrong, there will be an encounter.” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, too, had on Monday praised his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao over the killings.

The four accused had on November 27 sexually assaulted and then murdered a 27-year-old doctor after her scooter had broken down in Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. They were shot dead in the early morning hours last Friday after, as per the police version, they tried to escape from custody from the crime spot where they had been taken to recreate the sequence of events.

The Supreme Court, which on Wednesday took up a plea in the case, has proposed an inquiry into the killings under a retired top court judge and will on Thursday pass an order in this regard.