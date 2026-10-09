How much refund do you get on a cancelled train ticket? Rules for online and counter bookings

The Railways has cancelled approximately 75 trains arriving in Delhi, among them premium, mail and express trains. Services originating from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai have also been cancelled.

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How to claim money for a cancelled ticket. Representational Image

The Railways has announced the cancellation of dozens of trains in view of the protests scheduled for October 10 in the national capital. Approximately 75 trains arriving in Delhi, among them premium, mail and express services, have been cancelled.

Trains originating from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai have also been cancelled. Passengers have faced considerable inconvenience due to the abrupt cancellations, and there is concern over how, and whether, refunds will be issued.

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When a train is cancelled, passengers inevitably wonder whether they’ll get their full refund or if there will be a deduction. According to Indian Railways rules, if a train is completely cancelled, passengers receive a full refund.

What are the refund rules for cancelled trains?

Under railway rules, passengers who booked through the IRCTC website or app are entitled to a full refund if their train is cancelled. No TDR needs to be filed. The full amount is credited back to the passenger’s account automatically within a few days, without any cancellation charges.

If you bought your ticket at a railway station reservation counter, you can still get your money back when a train is cancelled. Just go to the counter at any station and surrender the ticket within 3 days (72 hours) of your scheduled travel date. No clerkage fee is deducted for cancelled trains, so you get a 100 per cent cash refund.

How much is deducted for cancelling a normal ticket?

If a train is running normally and a passenger voluntarily cancels their ticket, the railway deducts a clerical fare charge. According to railway rules, a fixed clerical fare charge (e.g., Rs 240 for AC First/Executive, Rs 200 for AC 2 Tier, etc.) is deducted per passenger up to 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, and the remaining amount is refunded.

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Different rules apply to tickets that remain on the waiting list or RAC list after the chart is prepared. Online waitlisted tickets are cancelled automatically, with the balance refunded after a processing fee of Rs 60 is deducted. RAC tickets cancelled manually are also refunded after a Rs 60 processing fee.

The youth movement Cockroach Janta Party, which forced the education minister’s resignation in July over paper leaks, has called for a protest at Jantar Mantar in the heart of Delhi on Saturday, October 10. The government has deployed thousands of cops and cut internet access within a 4-km radius around Jantar Mantar for 24 hours starting 10 pm on Friday.