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How much salary will West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari get? What will Mamata Banerjee get as ex CM?

How much salary will West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari get? What will Mamata Banerjee get as ex CM?

In West Bengal, the pension and benefits of former MLAs and former Chief Ministers are determined through the West Bengal Salaries and Allowances Act and the West Bengal Legislators Act.

Current and former CMs.

New Delhi: For the first time in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed the government. Suvendu Adhikari has taken the oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. As the Chief Minister, he will get all the facilities, including salary, government allowances, government accommodation, etc.

How Much Is The Salary Of West Bengal Chief Minister?

As the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari will get a monthly salary of around 2.10 lakh rupees, including a basic salary of 50 thousand rupees, a basic salary of 1 lakh rupees, and a hospitality allowance of 51,600 rupees.

What Facilities Does West Bengal CM Get?

The CM gets a special allowance for official expenses and public visits. As an MLA, he gets an allowance of Rs 48,000 for office and problems in his constituency. 2000 rupees as daily sitting allowance, i.e. 60 thousand rupees monthly. Facilities like government house, government car, staff, telephone, internet bill are provided and a security cover of Z plus category plus security, free treatment, free travel allowance.

How Much Pension Will Mamata Banerjee Get?

Mamata Banerjee, who ruled Bengal for 15 years, never took a salary. She herself disclosed this in an interview. She said that as the Chief Minister, she never took a salary. She said that her expenses are covered by books, stationery, painting and songwriting. Mamata Banerjee has written more than 100 books. She gets royalties on those books, which is about 10 to 11 lakh rupees annually. In the same way, she also earns from painting, although she donates the earnings from painting. She earns about 3 lakh rupees annually from the songs written by her.

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What Facilities Will Mamta Banerjee Get as Ex-CM?

In West Bengal, the pension and benefits of former MLAs and former Chief Ministers are determined through the West Bengal Salaries and Allowances Act and the West Bengal Legislators Act. After stepping down from the post of Chief Minister, she will get a pension as a former Chief Minister. As a former MP, she will get a basic pension and allowance of around Rs 31,000 per month. 2500 rupees is added to it every year according to the years of being an MP. In such a situation, Mamata, whose parliamentarianship is 25-30 years old, can get 80 thousand to 1 lakh rupees per month as a pension. Apart from this, as a former Chief Minister, government accommodation, staff, medical facilities, and security will be available.

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