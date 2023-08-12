Home

How No-Confidence Motion Brought By Congress Helped BJP To Propagate Its Policies

The three days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues.

The NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha. Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The no-confidence motion brought by the Congress during the monsoon session of the Parliament seems to have failed in bearing fruit, rather helped the BJP to propagate its policies. The grand-old party could not defeat the ruling dispensation in the no-confidence motion on Manipur violence. What was more embarrassing was that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha while PM Modi was still speaking on the motion of no confidence. However, the NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

Three Days Of Fierce Debate On Manipur Violence

The three days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues. The debate was initiated in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and it was defeated on Thursday after PM Modi gave a befitting reply to the Opposition.

What Rahul Gandhi Said

During the no-confidence motion debate, Rahul Gandhi referred to his visit to Manipur and his meetings with victims of violence in the state and said ‘Bharat’ is the voice of the people of the country and that “voice was killed in Manipur”.

How Amit Shah Counters Rahul

However, Amit Shah countered Rahul Gandhi and said the no-confidence motion was brought by the Congress was only to create a delusion, despite having a majority in the House and termed it as “politically motivated”.

“The Prime Minister has given new hope to the poor of this country. Nowhere in this country is there a whiff of no-confidence. There is not a no-confidence in the PM and this government in the country. People have complete faith in PM. This no-confidence motion has been brought only to create a delusion…. This no-confidence motion is politically motivated,” Amit Shah said in the debate on No-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

Amit Shah further added that after Independence, PM Modi’s govt is the only one which won the trust of most of the people and he is the most popular leader among the public. Shah also said the no-confidence motion shows the real character of the Opposition in the country.

First, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi started the discussions after the Congress party tabled the motion of no confidence in the Lower House and said it was forced to move the motion against the government in order to break PM Narendra Modi’s “maun vrat” (vow of silence) on Manipur.

What PM Modi Said in No-Confidence Motion Debate

However, PM Modi spoke on Manipur violence during the no-confidence motion debate and described the violence-hit state as a “piece of one’s heart”, and said that all efforts will be made to restore peace in the northeastern state which will soon walk the path of progress.

“The north-east is our ‘jigar ka tukda’. The problems of Manipur are presented in such a manner as if they had begun in the recent past,” Modi said.

PM Modi also assured the people of the strife-torn northeastern state that peace shall soon return as the government is doing everything possible to punish the accused.

Furthermore, he urged all Opposition members to involve in a collective effort to gain the trust of the people of Manipur and asked them not to exploit the situation in the northeastern state for political gains.

Replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion, PM Modi said, “If the motions would have not been moved, we (the government) could not be able to speak this much.”

What Was Manipur Violence All About?

The development comes as Manipur has been witnessing violence for the last three months after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meitis and Kukis, when the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

