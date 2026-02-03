Home

News

How old was the Air India B787s fuel switch? DGCA begins investigation into grounded aircraft

How old was the Air India B787’s fuel switch? DGCA begins investigation into grounded aircraft

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started investigating the Air India Dreamliner aircraft that arrived in Bengaluru from London with a complaint regarding the fuel control switch.

How old was the Air India B787's fuel switch? DGCA begins investigation into grounded aircraft

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday commenced inspection of the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft whose crew had noticed abnormal behaviour of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) of one of its engines at London’s Heathrow Airport. Following the incident, Air India has ordered a thorough inspection of all its Dreamliner aircraft. The Air India Boeing Dreamliner aircraft B787 (VT-ANX) was detected with the fault at London’s Heathrow Airport on February 1 and arrived in Bengaluru on Monday where it has been grounded for further flights.

Air India received the VT-ANX in 2017

Boeing delivered the Dreamliner 787-8 (VT-ANX) to Air India in 2017. Its commander at Heathrow recorded abnormal behaviour of its fuel control switch in the log book , stating, “…when pressed lightly, the left control switch moves from ‘Run’ to ‘Off’ position. It does not lock into place. Defects Nil.”

ALSO READ: Air India Dreamliner’s fuel switch malfunctions in London, moves to cutoff position twice; Did same thing happen in Ahmedabad Plane Crash?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

‘The affected fuel control switch will be replaced’

HT reported, quoting officials, that the affected equipment will be replaced after obtaining mandatory approval from the aviation regulator. The official said, “The fuel control switch will be sent to the original manufacturer (OEM) for detailed analysis.” Another official said, “The aircraft being inspected will be cleared after a replacement fuel control switch is installed.”

How old was the fuel control switch?

A person familiar with the matter said that the fuel control switch on the plane that arrived in Bengaluru from London on Monday had been used for approximately 3,500 hours. When asked about its service life, an insider familiar with the matter said, “The total life of a fuel control switch is up to 20,000 hours.” Meaning, the fuel control switch had not yet worn out.

All Dreamliners ordered to be inspected

On Monday, Boeing , the maker of the Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft, said it was in contact with Air India and cooperating with the review. However, as a precaution, Air India has ordered all pilots flying the Boeing Dreamliner 787 aircraft to undergo a thorough inspection.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.