New Delhi: A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bowing down before a woman, who tried to touch his feet, is going viral on social media. Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan on Friday posted a video on his official Twitter handle, wherein PM Modi, can be seen stopping the woman from bowing down before him and touching his feet, during a felicitation ceremony in Bengaluru.

“Every mother and daughter is respected! In Bangalore, when a woman tried to touch Modi ji’s feet, the Prime Minister not only stopped her, but he himself bowed down. This video itself is enough to tell that the PM practices what he preaches”, tweeted Harsh Vardhan.

हर मां और बेटी का सम्मान ! बेंगलुरू में जब एक महिला ने मोदी जी का चरण स्पर्श करना चाहा, तो उन्होंने न सिर्फ उसे ससम्मान रोका, बल्कि वे खुद महिला के चरण में झुक गए। यह वीडियो यह बताने के लिए काफी है कि मोदी जी जो कहते हैं उसे अपने आचरण में उतारते भी हैं।@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/sOU4SoYb7s — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister launched the 107th Indian Science Congress at Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus, University of Agricultural Sciences, in Bengaluru. Yesterday, he had unveiled five Young Scientists Laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

He also offered prayers at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he addressed a gathering after distributing Krishi Karman Awards to states.