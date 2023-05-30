Home

How PM Modi’s Bonhomie With World Leaders Transformed India’s Stature At Global Forum

India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership has actively participated in multilateral forums such as the United Nations (UN), G20 (Group of 20), BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa).

PM Modi And His Friendship With World Leaders:

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government completed nine years in office on Tuesday, May 30. Narendra Damodardas Modi, who ascended to the top post by getting a clear majority and took oath as the PM on May 26, 2014, is the fourth-longest serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, and the longest-serving PM from non-Congress party. In the last nine years, the nation has witnessed several landmark events, including demonetisation of high-value currency notes (2016), the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (2017), the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic etc. In these years, India’s image has transformed drastically on global platforms as well.

From displaying zero tolerance towards terrorism emanating from its neighbouring countries to shunning its “non-aligned” stance to asserting its identity on global forums, India’s foreign policy under the leadership of PM Modi had undergone a remarkable transformation. In Last nine years, India has actively participated in multilateral forums such as the United Nations (UN), G20 (Group of 20), BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and has emphasised on addressing global issues like terrorism and climate change.

PM Modi And His Friendship With World Leaders:

PM Modi’s Bond With Russian President Vladimir Putin: Narendra Modi shares a close bond with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin wished ‘all the best’ to his ‘dear friend’ Narendra Modi a day before his birthday and referred to India as its ‘time-tested friend’. Putin called India a ‘friendly country’. In the last few years, several geopolitical situations emerged but the friendship between the two countries remained constant.

PM Modi And Former UK PM Boris Johnson: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to India called PM Modi his ‘Khaas Dost’. Not only this, Boris Johnson also thanked the Indian PM for the ‘amazing reception’ that he received in India.

PM Modi’s Friendship with Israel PM: The deep bond between PM Modi and the former Israeli PM is known to everyone. Once, while having a casual conversation with Modi at the COP26 Climate Summit at Glasgow, Naftali Bennet asked him to join his party.

PM Modi’s Bond with Bangladesh PM: India and Bangladesh share a deep cultural and historic tie. PM Modi has ensured that the friendly relations between the two nations remain intact. His frequent visits to the neighbouring nation has time and again showed his camaraderie with PM Sheikh Hasina.

PM Modi is a Boss, says Australian Prime Minister: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that “PM Modi is the boss”. He made these comments during the cultural event that was held in Sydney as part of PM Modi’s visit to the country.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape: In a gesture that will be remembered for years to come, PM Marape praised PM Modi, when visited his country after Japan and welcomed him by touching his feet at the airport. During the Forum for India-Pacific Islands `Cooperation Summit, which was co-chaired by India, in Papua New Guinea PM Marape had said, “We are victims of global powerplay… You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums.”

