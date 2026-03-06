How powerful is INS Surat, the stealth warship India deployed in the Gulf of Oman, equipped with BrahMos and Akash

Home

Since the US-Israel joint attack on Iran, concerns have increased across West Asia and the world. The Strait of Hormuz, crucial for the oil and gas shipping corridor, has been significantly impacted. Reports suggest that shipping through this strait has been disrupted by up to 90 percent.

This has raised fears of disruptions to oil supplies to various Asian countries, including India. Amid heightened tensions and aerial strikes, India has deployed its stealth destroyer, INS Surat, at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz. INS Surat is a warship capable of handling any situation. Its deployment in the Gulf of Oman has raised numerous concerns.

INS Surat Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer: India has deployed the stealth guided missile destroyer INS Surat to the Gulf of Oman. This deployment comes at a time when a US submarine torpedoed and destroyed Iran’s Dena warship in the Indian Ocean. This has further escalated tensions. Given the circumstances, it’s natural to wonder why the Indian Navy has deployed INS Surat to the Gulf of Oman. Is it related to the current tensions? What is its purpose?

Amid rising military tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran in West Asia, India has strengthened its naval presence as a precautionary measure. The Indian Navy has deployed the state-of-the-art stealth guided missile destroyer INS Surat to the Gulf of Oman. This deployment is intended to ensure the security of maritime trade routes and facilitate the evacuation of Indian citizens, if necessary, amid growing threats in the region. Tensions in West Asia have escalated significantly in recent days following reports of US and Israeli attacks on Iranian naval bases, military bases, and nuclear installations. The impact of this conflict is no longer limited to the battlefield, but is also impacting international air services and major sea routes. As a result, many countries have increased their security and surveillance in the region. India is also closely monitoring the situation.

The Indian Navy’s state-of-the-art warship, INS Surat (D69), was commissioned into the Navy in January 2025. Built under the indigenous Project-15B, it is considered one of India’s most modern warships. Its most significant feature is that it is India’s first warship designed with integrated AI-driven systems, significantly enhancing surveillance, war management, and maintenance capabilities. INS Surat utilizes approximately 75 percent indigenous technology. It is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons such as the supersonic BrahMos, Barak-8, and Akash missiles, anti-submarine rocket launchers, and heavyweight torpedo tube launchers. These weapons enable it to effectively counter threats from the sea, air, and underwater.

INS Surat is the fourth and final ship of the Visakhapatnam class. Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), the ship features a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion system, allowing it to reach speeds of over 30 knots (56 km/h). INS Surat has an operational capability of approximately 8,000 nautical miles (14,816 km) and can sustain continuous deployments at sea for up to 45 days. With its cutting-edge technology, stealth design, and powerful weaponry, it is considered one of the most advanced indigenous destroyers in the world.

INS Surat is one of the most modern warships in the Indian Navy. Weighing approximately 7,400 tons and 163 meters long, this fourth destroyer of the Visakhapatnam class, it propels itself with four gas turbine engines. Its stealth technology helps it evade enemy radar, earning it the nickname “Invisible Hunter.” The warship is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry and surveillance systems. It has two vertical launch systems capable of firing 32 medium-range surface-to-air missiles. It also carries 16 BrahMos supersonic anti-ship missiles, capable of targeting enemy ships. It also features advanced torpedo and rocket launchers to combat submarines. INS Surat is also considered India’s first AI-capable warship, equipped with a network-centric operation system.

The Gulf region is crucial for India both strategically and economically. Approximately 50 percent of India’s crude oil imports come through the Strait of Hormuz, while approximately 80 to 85 percent of LPG supplies also travel through this route. Furthermore, approximately 90 percent of India’s maritime trade passes through the Gulf of Aden. Any disruption to these routes could force ships to take longer routes around Africa, significantly increasing energy and logistics costs. The Indian Navy also has a strong record in relief and evacuation operations during such crises. Operation Rahat, conducted during the civil war in Yemen in 2015, rescued over 5,000 people. Operation Kaveri, during the Sudan crisis in 2023, safely repatriated Indian citizens. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Operation Samudra Setu brought back approximately 4,000 Indians from Gulf countries, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka by ship.

