New Delhi: In an effort to cover everyone in the vaccine drive, the Central government on Friday approvaed vaccination for pregnant women across the country and said they are now eligible to get vaccinated against Covid. Notably, approval has been given on the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI). Moreover, the decision empowers pregnant women to make an informed choice on taking the Covid vaccination.

The health ministry said that the women can now register on CoWIN or walk-in to the nearest Covid vaccination centre to get themselves inoculated.

The Health Ministry said that the decision has been communicated to all the states and union territories to implement it under the ongoing National Covid Vaccination Program.

India’s Covid vaccination program incorporates recommendations of the foremost experts in the field of immunization, public health, disease control and information technology.

The ministry also stated that based on scientific and epidemiological evidence, the programme gives priority to strengthening the country’s healthcare system by protecting the professionals, health and frontline workers, manning it, as well as protecting the most vulnerable population groups.

Till now, all groups except pregnant women were eligible for Covid vaccination. Now, it is expanded to even pregnant women in the world’s largest immunization drive.

The matter has been examined by domain knowledge experts based on the evidence that indicate that pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from Covid compared to non-pregnant women in case they get infected.

Pregnant women, who opt for vaccination, can be inoculated with Covid vaccines available in the country any time during their pregnancy at the nearest government or private vaccination centre after registration on CoWIN or by walk-in registration at the nearest centre, the ministry said.

The ministry said that the procedures and modalities like registration, generation of certificates after vaccination etc. will remain the same as it is for any beneficiaries above 18 years of age under the Covid vaccination programme.

How to register on CoWin portal? Check step-by-step guide here: