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How Rampurs Savita turned Vidyut Sakhi into an Rs 80,000 monthly income through Uttar Pradesh National Rural Livelihood Mission

How Rampur’s Savita turned ‘Vidyut Sakhi’ into an Rs 80,000 monthly income through Uttar Pradesh National Rural Livelihood Mission

Savita’s hard work can be gauged from her daily performance where she issues receipts for electricity bills of an average of 80 to 100 consumers every day.

UP government scheme

Rampur: You must have read many inspiring stories of women in India but here is a story which can inspire generations. Savita Devi, a resident of village Kuwarpur Nankar in Swar tehsil of Rampur district, has today become a strong example of women’s empowerment in rural areas. Once she had no personal income, but today under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), she has become a ‘Vidyut Sakhi’ and is earning ₹70,000 to ₹80,000 every month.

Success story of Rampur’s Savita Devi

In rural areas where people used to avoid paying electricity bills for years, Savita is now going door to door, spreading awareness and collecting bills on the spot using a smartphone and a small printer, bringing digital transformation to villages.

How ‘Rani Self-Help Group’ helped Savita?

Savita’s journey started in 2018 after joining the ‘Rani Self-Help Group’. About an year after joining the group, she came to know about the Vidyut Sakhi scheme at the block level and was selected for the role in 2021. After receiving training from block officials (BMM Asif and DC), she began her work.

Today, Savita is the only Vidyut Sakhi in her panchayat and, when needed, she also travels to other villages and power stations to collect bills.

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Savita’s hard work can be gauged from her daily performance. She issues receipts for electricity bills of an average of 80 to 100 consumers every day.

During the OTS scheme, she collects bills ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh daily. In January, she collected between ₹70 lakh and ₹85 lakh, while earlier in December 2024 and December 2025, she crossed the ₹1 crore mark through the OTS scheme.

This journey was not easy for Savita. When she started, villagers did not trust her. Savita says that people used to say she would run away with the money or that it was a fraud. However, she did not give up. She deposited people’s bills and immediately gave them receipts. When they checked their accounts, their dues were cleared, which gradually built trust. To tackle network issues in villages, Savita keeps both Jio and Airtel SIM cards in her phone so that her work does not stop.

Although her work is going well, Savita is somewhat concerned about the installation of ‘smart meters’ in villages. She believes that with smart meters and automatic recharge systems, her work might be affected, so she hopes the government will provide a new role or alternative.

Despite this, Savita is very happy with her work. Her entire family support her with the work. Her message to other women is simple: “Do not pay attention to what others say. Take your family’s support, work with confidence, and become self-reliant.”

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