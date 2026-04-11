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How setting AC temperature limits can help save energy this earth day

How setting AC temperature limits can help save energy this earth day

It's essential to set the AC temperature on a limit for a better planet and life. Scroll down to read how.

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The conversations about saving energy, protecting the environment, and saving resources have now become more important than ever. It’s primarily due to the environmental hazards that the Earth is going through every passing day. As the world is all set to celebrate Earth Day on April 22, it’s essential to know some small yet effective ways of saving energy at home. One such is the utilisation of AC within temperature limits to save energy.

As the temperature continues to rise in multiple regions of the world, there are some small changes which can make a huge difference in the reduction of overall electricity consumption, along with the carbon emissions.

Significance of AC temperature

Many people keep the temperature of their air conditioner very low. The typical psychology behind doing this is to quickly make their rooms cooler. However, what they may not know is that it improves their energy consumption and even leads to putting additional pressure on the machine. Hence, it’s important to keep your air conditioners set to a moderate temperature.

How does it save electricity?

When you increase the temperature of your air conditioner by 1 degrees celcius, it leads to saving almost 6 per cent of electricity. This implies that when you increase your AC from 18 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius, you may reduce your usage of electricity greatly. The lower energy consumption also leads to lower bills, along with a reduced negative impact on the environment.

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How does maintaining the temperature limit of the AC benefit you?

If you set a moderate limit on the temperature, it not only saves you a lot of energy but also leads to extending the life of your air conditioner. In addition, it further reduces the maintenance costs. Alongside this, it also prevents health issues like dry skin and discomfort associated with cold. A moderate range of temperature can result in providing you with a sound sleep, with great productivity, and efficiency.

A low temperature of air conditioning can also dry your skin and eyes, which can further promote dehydration. Alongside this, you may feel something transformational about your skin, as the low temperature can lead to the loss of the natural moisture of the body. This can cause early wrinkles and fine lines. Hair health may also get damaged if you keep your AC on a low temperature for longer time periods.

The low temperature range of the AC may take away the moisture and humidity from your body. If you can adopt small mistakes like adjusting your AC temperature, it can greatly contribute to a larger goal of saving the planet. If millions of households begin to follow this simple practice in their lives, the overall demand for energy may drop significantly. The process of reducing energy consumption doesn’t require hard and big changes to incorporate into life. Sometimes, simple habits like pressing a button to set your air conditioner a few degrees higher may benefit the planet greatly.

In a nutshell, you can contribute to the environment greatly by simply using and setting AC temperature limits.

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