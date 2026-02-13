Home

How to apply for a passport in India in 2026: Step by step process, documents, fees and timeline explained

Planning to travel abroad? Here’s a complete step-by-step guide on how to apply for a passport in India, including required documents, fees, appointment booking process, and timeline details.

Applying for a passport in India can appear daunting if you are doing it for the first time. But fear not because it isn’t really that difficult. In this article, we explain everything from documents needed, fees, process, time taken and other useful tips to applying for a passport in India like never before. Process to apply for passport in India

Step 1 – Go to passport seva portal website and register using your name, email and create a password.

Step 2 – Once you have registered successfully, login and select the type of service you want – new passport application or re-issue of existing passport.

Step 3 – Now fill in all your personal and contact details asked for during the application. Make sure there are no mistakes here or else it can lead to delays later on.

Step 4 – After filling out your details you will be prompted to upload supporting documents and pay fees online before you can book an appointment. You can pay the fees using credit/debit card, net banking or UPI. This step cannot be skipped.

Step 5 – You will now be able to select a date and a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) centre near you to book your appointment. Keep in mind that slots fill up quickly. So if you have planned your travel during peak times like summer or December-January holidays, book your appointment well in advance.

Step 6 – Lastly, reach the Passport Centre on the given date slightly early. Submit original documents for verification, get your photos and fingerprints done and that’s it.Documents required for passport application

Ensure you have the following documents ready while applying for a passport so that there are no delays because of document verification. Identity Proof

Any of the below documents:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Voter ID card

Address Proof

Any of the below documents

Electricity bill / Water bill / Gas bill

Bank Passbook

Passport size photograph Recent photograph with white background

Rent agreement Notarized

Date of Birth Proof

Any of the below documents

Birth certificate

School certificate

Aadhaar card

PAN card

If you have applied for a new passport, include your old passport too if it’s expired or existing one if you are applying for re-issue. Timeline and Fees

Fee Structure (As on May 2022)

Fee for 36 Pages

Regular: ₹1500

Tatkal: Upto ₹3500

Fee for 60 Pages

Regular: ₹2000

Tatkal: Upto ₹4000

Passports are delivered within 30–45 days of application after police verification is successfully completed. With Tatkal service, you can get your passport within 3 days.

Other Useful Tips

Write down the Application Reference Number (ARN) – You will need this to check your application status later. Keep tracking your police verification status. That’s the step that takes the longest.

Use Tatkal for urgent passport applications but be prepared to pay extra.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.