‘How to blind with chilli powder, how to break knees…’: Tech engineer asked AI questions in Bengaluru triple murder

A major revelation has come to light in the triple murder case in Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru, in which the accused had used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to plot the murder.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/how-to-blind-with-chilli-powder-how-to-break-knees-tech-engineer-asked-ai-questions-in-bengaluru-triple-murder-8533237/ Copy

'How to blind with chilli powder, how to break knees...': Tech engineer asked AI questions in Bengaluru triple murder (File)

In June, a triple murder case was reported in Seegehalli, Krishnarajapura area of ​​Bengaluru. J. Kenneth, a 25-year-old tech employee, stabbed his live-in partner Shwetha’s family to death.

Kenneth is accused of murdering Shweta’s parents and sister. The police investigation has revealed a significant revelation in this case. Police revealed that Kenneth had planned the murders using AI before plotting the deadly attack.

Ask AI how to commit murder

When police investigated Kenneth’s laptop’s search history, they discovered he had used artificial intelligence (AI) to research attack methods. The search history revealed a number of horrifying questions.

How to fatally attack people with a kitchen knife.

How to blind people using vinegar, chili powder, and chili paste.

How to break three people’s knees.

How to catch three thieves who have entered a house in a deserted place.

Kenneth not only asked the AI ​​about weapons that had previously been used in murders. He also asked the AI ​​for advice on how to deal with repeated calls from banks regarding a friend’s loan and how to declare bankruptcy.

A senior police officer said, ‘Kenneth never asked AI what the punishment for murder would be or whether it was right to kill people who were questioning his financial difficulties.’

The senior officer added, “He regularly interacted with the AI ​​and treated it like a friend. He may have been good at studies, but his practical knowledge and social behavior were very poor.”

However, police have yet to determine what answers the AI ​​provided to Kenneth. These questions were noted from a dropdown window that appeared on Google while the Forensic Science Laboratory was examining the laptop and other items.

The investigation also uncovered a surprising item at the crime scene: a bottle containing a mixture of vinegar and chili powder. Saidulu Adavath, DCP (Whitefield Division), said, “We have sent these items to the FSL for examination.”

Three people were murdered for not repaying their loans

According to the 2,085-page charge sheet filed in the city court, Kenneth committed these three murders after receiving a notice on the loan taken from the bank.

Kenneth’s live-in partner, Shweta, was a tech professional herself. She had taken out a total of ₹5.2 million (5.2 million rupees) in loans for Kenneth within a year. This included a ₹3 million (3 million rupees) business loan, ₹8 million (8 million rupees) and ₹6 million (6 million rupees) personal loans from two banks, and ₹8 million (8 million rupees) from friends, relatives, classmates, and colleagues.

Shwetha’s father, Somasundar (55), and mother, Muthulakshmi (50), discovered that their daughter had borrowed a large sum of money to help Kenneth. This led to a quarrel between Shwetha and her parents.

Shwetha’s father, Somasundar, questioned Kenneth about the loan, what he did with the money, and why the family was receiving notices for non-payment. A few days later, on the night of June 22nd, Kenneth entered their apartment in the Sai Green apartment complex in Seegehalli, and the argument escalated into a bloody fight.

Kenneth attacked Shwetha’s father, Somasundar, mother, Muthulakshmi, and her sister, Supriya (20). Kenneth stabbed them multiple times, killing all three. According to the charge sheet, in her statement recorded in court, Shwetha described how Kenneth attacked her parents and sister while she watched.