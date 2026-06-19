Now, you can book an entire coach of the Delhi Metro for just…; Learn about DMRC’s unique policy

Did you know you can book a whole Delhi Metro coach for yourself? Under a special DMRC policy, coach reservations are now becoming a popular choice for school trips, tourist groups and family outings.

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DMRC has stated that the people who are allowed to book metro coaches. PTI/File image

While securing a seat on the Delhi Metro is often difficult, there’s a little-known option that lets you reserve an entire coach. Through a special DMRC policy, passengers can book a coach for anywhere between Rs 8,000 and Rs 18,000, an option increasingly being used by schools, tourists and families.

All you need to know about the special policy

The Delhi Metro’s coach reservation scheme caters to group travellers, aiming to provide a convenient and secure travel experience while ensuring minimal inconvenience to other commuters.

The coach reservation facility does not permit the shooting of films, music videos or songs. DMRC has a separate policy for filming activities, and all passengers are required to follow standard security and ticketing regulations.

Purpose of special policy of DMRC

Delhi Metro’s coach reservation policy has been framed with group travellers in mind. The aim is to provide a secure and comfortable travel experience for tourists and school groups while maintaining normal operations for the general public.

Who all are allowed to book the coach?

DMRC has stated that the people who are allowed to book metro coaches. These include tourists who can apply through tour operators, normal groups of people, including family or friends and schools which will include at least 50 students and 2 teachers.

VIP travel and film or music video shoots are not included under this policy. DMRC handles such requests through a separate hiring policy. Passengers are also required to comply with regular security checks and ticketing norms.

How much will this facility cost?

DMRC has stated that the costs can vary from Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000 per coach, depending on the line and day. Meanwhile, an additional convenience fee of Rs 23,500 plus tax separately will be levied. However, the convenience fee will not be implemented for school groups.

What are the features of booking the entire coach?

The groups that book the coach will receive special treatment. With features like an entire coach reserved for your group, welcome announcement at the station, free parking subject to availability, CISF security arrangements, 15 seconds extra time for embarkation and disembarkation and a guided tour of Patel Chowk Metro Museum, it will definitely be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Discounts and specials

Tour operators can avail of a waiver on the convenience fee for their fifth booking in a 12-month period, provided the booking falls on a Sunday or holiday.

Steps on how to book

Here are some things to remember while booking the bogie of the Delhi Metro. You can submit the form at any metro station or DMRC head office. However, it is necessary to apply at least 15 days before the journey. Notably, an advance payment has to be made after approval.

It is important to know the cancellation rules

If you cancel the booking within 7 days, you will get a 75 per cent refund, while cancellation with 3 days to go will get you a 50 per cent refund. However, no refunds will be provided if cancellation is made with less than 3 days.