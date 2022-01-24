With Assembly elections set to be held in five states next month, many people who are not registered voters or those who just turned 18 are wanting to check if they are eligible to vote in the upcoming polls. The Election Commission of India issues a photo identity card called Voter ID Card, also known as Electors Identity Card (EPIC), to all those persons who are eligible to vote.Also Read - Punjab Elections 2022: Amarinder Singh To Contest From Patiala, Says 'Will Seek Votes On My, Modi Govt’s Achievements’

A total of 18.34 crore electors, including 8.55 crore women, in five states – Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand – are eligible to vote in the upcoming polls. Among these, 25 lakh electors will be first-time voters. Thus, it is important for voters to know how they can check for their name on the voter list.

Here’s how you can check your name online on the voter list:

You can check that your name has been entered correctly by visiting the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) website. Now, you have to open the official website. Here on the main page, there will be an option of Search in Electoral Role. You have to click on that option, and after clicking on it, a webpage will open, where you have to enter your information. Now, the new webpage will show you two ways to check the name in the voter list. The first option to search is this, in which you have to enter your name, father’s / husband’s name, age, date of birth, and gender. After entering this information, you have to enter your state, district, and assembly constituency. Another option to search is to search by EPIC number. In this process, you have to enter your EPIC number and state. For both these options, you have to authorize this information on the website by entering a captcha code at the end. Once this information is complete, the webpage will show you the voter registration details.

How to check your name on the voter list via SMS: