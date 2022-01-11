COVID Third Wave in India Latest News Today: Amid rising cases of Omicron and coronavirus in the country, COVID Task Force chief Dr NK Arora on Tuesday listed out three major ways to prevent the corona third wave. Giving further details, Dr Arora said that COVID appropriate behaviour, vaccination and night curfew are the three major ways that can help contain the third wave in the country.Also Read - Maharashtra Imposes Section 144, Fresh Restrictions at 50 Tourist Spots in Pune Amid COVID Cases

"Administrative steps like curfews will also help," he said. The NTAGI chief Dr also pointed out IIT's model for COVID got its prediction right that the Omicron-led third wave is likely to peak in January.

Arora, who is the Chairman of COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), told news agency ANI, "IIT's modelling shows COVID cases will increase rapidly in the coming days, which is, in fact, happening."

The statement from Dr Arora comes at a time when the country for the last two weeks has been witnessing an enormous surge in COVID cases driven by the Omicron variant. India on Tuesday recorded 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790. With this, the active tally rose to 8,21,446, the highest in 208 days.

Talking about the nature of the new variant, he said that there are 3-4 sub-lineages of Omicron variant of coronavirus and added that these sub-lineages could be different when it comes to diagnosis but their epidemiological behaviour is the same.

Arora had last week pointed out, “If we look at the behaviour of the Omicron wave in South Africa, where it rapidly increased, in two weeks, the number of cases started coming down and most of the cases were either asymptomatic or had a mild illness.”

Comparing both India and South Africa, he added that there are some epidemiological similarities between South Africa and India and said the natural infection rates in both the countries are very high.

He also stated that the spike in Covid cases being witnessed in India is probably because of the Omicron variant.

Giving details, the NTAGI chief said that in May, June, July, it was 80-90 per cent Delta but in October-November, Delta became about 40 per cent and so-called Delta Plus became 50-60 per cent.