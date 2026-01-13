  • Home
How to get free passes for Full Dress Rehearsal of Republic Day 2026 parade

The passes to witness the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day 2026 parade will be available free of cost from January 15 to January 16.

(File)

New Delhi: The passes to witness the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day 2026 parade at Kartavya Path on January 23, 2026, will be available free of cost from January 15 to January 16. The passes can be booked directly from the Aamantran website, i.e., www.aamantran.mod.gov.in or through the Aamantran mobile app available on both Android (Gov.in App Store) and iOS App Store.

The apps can be downloaded through the following QR Codes:

Android (Gov.in App Store)

iOS App Store

The details for the booking of the passes are as follows:

Event: Full Dress Rehearsal of Republic Day Parade, 23.01.2026.

Denomination of Pass/ Registration: Free of cost (Rs 0/-)

Schedule: January 15-16, 2026, from 9 AM onwards till the quota for the day gets exhausted.

