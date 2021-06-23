New Delhi: Amid rising concerns over the new Delta plus variant that was detected in several states across the country, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said any variant’s spread could be controlled through proper Covid-19 protocol, lockdown and vaccination. He said these three major weapons are effective against any variant. Also Read - Coronavirus India Delta Plus Variant EXPLAINED: Symptoms, Vaccine Effectiveness, Can it Trigger a Third Covid Wave?

Speaking to News18, the AIIMS chief said that it is difficult at present to say the Delta plus variant is creating any problems in the country. However, he added that nobody should lower their guard and also need to keep a close watch on any surge that is registered.

He further added that all need to be vigilant at this time to avoid a third wave, and follow COVID protocols. Moreover, the country needs to aggressively test and track, and get more people vaccinated, Guleria said.

He said that the new variants should not matter as long as proper Covid protocols are being followed.

Talking about vaccinating children, he said that the kids also need to be vaccinated if the country wants to control this pandemic.

“Already Pfizer has got FDA approval for children and that has also been permission to come to our country. Bharat Biotech and other companies are doing trials at a very fast pace as parents have come forward with their children for the trials,” Guleria added.

He stated that one is hopeful that trial will be completed early and possibly with follow up of about 2-3 months, India will have data by September. “Hopefully, by that time, approvals will be there so that by Sept-Oct, we’ll have vaccines from our country which we can give to children,” Dr Randeep Guleria asserted.

With the states announcing unlock guidelines, experts warn of an impending third wave, which some say would affect children more.

He also stated that the authorities need to take a call on opening schools and he personally felt that the opening should be done in a graded manner.