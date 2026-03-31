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How to reach Noida International Airport? Hourly buses from Noida City Centre, routes planned from NDLS, Gurgaon, Dehradun | All details

The Noida International Airport is expected to significantly strengthen India's airport infrastructure while enhancing both regional and global connectivity.

Published date india.com Published: March 31, 2026 11:51 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Noida International Airport, Jewar Airport
Noida International Airport, Jewar Airport

Noida International Airport route details: With commercial flights set to begin at Noida International Airport soon, routes to reach the second international airport of Delhi NCR is in news. Residents who have relied on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for years are now looking around the routes to reach Noida’s Jewar airport. If you are also one of the residents who are looking to reach Noida International Airport located in Gautam Buddha Nagar’s Jewar, this article is for you. Here are all the details you need to know about how you can reach Noida International Airport from Delhi, Noida and other neighbouring cities.

How to reach Noida International Airport from Noida City Centre and Greater Noida?

Amid the questions around how passengers will travel to and from the terminal of the Noida airport, Uttar Pradesh Roadways has announced that it will run buses every 30 minutes from Pari Chowk and every hour from Noida City Centre.

How to reach Noida International Airport with private shuttles and taxis?

In order to address the commute issue, officials have said that efforts are being underway to connect the airport with Noida, Delhi and other NCR regions through a mix of state-run buses, private shuttles, taxis and app-based services, aiming is to ensure passengers do not face transport issues once operations begin, a report by Times of India said.

How to reach Noida International Airport from Delhi and Gurugram?

Direct bus services are also being planned from key locations such as New Delhi Railway Station and Kashmere Gate, along with cities like Gurgaon and Dehradun. Authorities said multiple road transport corporations will run intercity routes to improve connectivity from day one.

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PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport in Jewar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-anticipated Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of India’s aviation infrastructure. During the visit, the Prime Minister also toured an exhibition showcasing the construction journey of the airport project. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The ambitious airport project, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, has been completed with an investment of approximately Rs 11,200 crore, with Phase I now ready to commence operations, a report by IANS news agency said.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Noida airport is envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR).

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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