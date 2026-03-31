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How to reach Noida International Airport? Hourly buses from Noida City Centre, routes planned from NDLS, Gurgaon, Dehradun | All details
The Noida International Airport is expected to significantly strengthen India's airport infrastructure while enhancing both regional and global connectivity.
PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport in Jewar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-anticipated Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of India’s aviation infrastructure. During the visit, the Prime Minister also toured an exhibition showcasing the construction journey of the airport project. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The ambitious airport project, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, has been completed with an investment of approximately Rs 11,200 crore, with Phase I now ready to commence operations, a report by IANS news agency said.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Noida airport is envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR).
(With inputs from agencies)
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