How to reach Noida International Airport? Hourly buses from Noida City Centre, routes planned from NDLS, Gurgaon, Dehradun | All details

Noida International Airport route details: With commercial flights set to begin at Noida International Airport soon, routes to reach the second international airport of Delhi NCR is in news. Residents who have relied on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for years are now looking around the routes to reach Noida’s Jewar airport. If you are also one of the residents who are looking to reach Noida International Airport located in Gautam Buddha Nagar’s Jewar, this article is for you. Here are all the details you need to know about how you can reach Noida International Airport from Delhi, Noida and other neighbouring cities.

How to reach Noida International Airport from Noida City Centre and Greater Noida?

Amid the questions around how passengers will travel to and from the terminal of the Noida airport, Uttar Pradesh Roadways has announced that it will run buses every 30 minutes from Pari Chowk and every hour from Noida City Centre.

How to reach Noida International Airport with private shuttles and taxis?

In order to address the commute issue, officials have said that efforts are being underway to connect the airport with Noida, Delhi and other NCR regions through a mix of state-run buses, private shuttles, taxis and app-based services, aiming is to ensure passengers do not face transport issues once operations begin, a report by Times of India said.

How to reach Noida International Airport from Delhi and Gurugram?

Direct bus services are also being planned from key locations such as New Delhi Railway Station and Kashmere Gate, along with cities like Gurgaon and Dehradun. Authorities said multiple road transport corporations will run intercity routes to improve connectivity from day one.