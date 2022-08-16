Delhi: India celebrated 75 years on independence on August 15. Myriads of houses proudly hoisted the Indian National Flag in lieu of patriotic fervour surrounding the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. Now that the celebrations have culminated, wondering how to respectfully keep your flags back or dispose them? Fret not, here are the steps that are necessary to keep the Indian national flag with dignity and in compliance to the Flag Code 2002. There are few ways laid out in the Flag Code that need to be complied to. All those who have bought flags made of cloth should keep them safely and should not be just throw them away.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Check Step By Step Guide To Download Your Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate Online

Here are steps to rightfully fold the flag and keep it back

Place the National Flag horizontally Then hold the tricolour and fold the saffron and green bands under the middle white band. Make sure while folding the white band, the Ashok Chakra is visible with the saffron and green bands. After completing the above steps, carry the folded flag on your palms or arms to store it.

How to dispose off the flag?

The Flag code has laid out rules to dispose off the flag respectfully. It says, “When the Flag is in a damaged or soiled condition, it shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or by any other method consistent with the dignity of the Flag.”

By burying

In order to bury the flags, collect all the damaged flags in a wooden box, fold them and place it properly. Then, bury the box in the earth and observe a moment of silence.

By burning

As published in a report by Hindustan Times, one needs to pick a safe place first and clean it properly. Next, fold the flag and build a fire to carefully place it in the centre of the flames. It is an offence to burn it without folding or burning them directly.

Other ways

The Delhi Municipal Corporation has also been taken in loop to take the responsibilty and dispose the national flag. Speaking with news agency PTI, MCD director (Press and Information) said, “MCD attaches huge importance and dignity to the national flag. In pursuance to this, it has given special instructions to its Safai Sainiks to collect dishevelled or soiled flags separately and deposit them in their respective zonal control room.”

What happens if you disregard the disposal process?

According to Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, “Whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or otherwise brings into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian National Flag… shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine, or with both”.

Therefore, it is absolutely an imperative to follow the right way to dispose of or take down the flags at home respectfully.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home with an aim to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. Under this nation wide campaign several monuments, government building, railway stations were illuminated in the shades of the tricolour across India.