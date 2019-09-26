New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently in New York as a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s delegation for his ongoing visit to the US, on Wednesday (local time) once again lashed out at Pakistan, reiterating his accusations that the country uses terrorism as a ‘large-scale industry’ against India.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) programme in New York, the External Affairs Minister said, “You have terrorism in different parts of the world but there is no part of world where a country uses it consciously & deliberately as a large-scale industry against its neighbour.”

He added that the issue was not whether India should talk to Pakistan, as all countries want to engage with their neighbours, but how should it talk to a country that is conducting terrorism and following a policy of implausible deniability.

Referring to India’s August 5 abrogation of Article 370, he said that Kashmir had been in a mess before that and difficulties there did not start post-August 5. He called the abrogation a ‘way of dealing with those difficulties.’

Explaining this, he said, “Level of intimidation had reached a height where senior police officers were lynched on streets of Srinagar, journalists who wrote against separatism were assassinated, military personnel returning home for Eid were kidnapped & killed.”

Talking about India’s move to enforce security clampdown in the Valley he said that India learnt from violent protests there in the wake of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani by security forces, in July 2016. He said, “We had experience of 2016 when a self-advertised terrorist cult figure was killed, a gentleman called Burhan Wani, after that there was a spike in violence. Our intention was to manage the situation without loss of life, restrictions were intended to do that.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked in the wake of the former’s August 5 move. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on multiple occasions, has ‘warned’ of a possible nuclear war between the two nations over the issue.