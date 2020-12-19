New Delhi: Though face masks are well accepted as an aid useful in breaking the chain of coronavirus transmissions, their effectiveness in reducing viral loads in the respiratory tract is not clear yet. A new study in Physics of Fluids, a journal of the American Institute of Physics, recently examined the effect of wearing a three-layered surgical mask and observed that I Also Read - After Pfizer, FDA Clears Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine For Emergency Use

Mask or no Mask, Which is riskier? Also Read - Government Schools and Coaching Centres in This State to Reopen From January 4

A mask is characterized by its filtration efficiency (FE) and permeability (or breathability). It is noted that even though a high-filtration mask often has a high flow resistance, these two parameters can be independent of each other. A mask FE of 0%, where all particles passed through the mask with no deposition, was also considered to represent the worst scenario of wearing a mask, said the study. Also Read - ‘Registration Mandatory’: Centre Issues SOPs For Vaccination, Says Getting COVID Shot Will be Voluntary

A surgical mask increases the risk rather than reducing it

Forbes reported that standard surgical masks don’t help because coronavirus spreads in droplets, which they do not block. In fact, surgical masks can catch droplets containing the virus inside, increasing your risk rather than reducing it.

Who should not wear a mask

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks should not be worn by