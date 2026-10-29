‘How will E100 fuel be supplied?’: Supreme Court questions Centre over 100% Ethanol vehicle rules

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Centre on how E100 fuel supply will be executed after notifications permitted 100% ethanol-driven flex-fuel vehicles.

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How E20 and higher ethanol blends affect mileage, engine health, fuel efficiency: Explained | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought to know from the government that if permission has been given to have 100 per cent ethanol-run vehicles, then how will the supply be made. On October 26, the Road Transport Ministry notified changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, allowing flex-fuel vehicles that can run on up to E100 (nearly pure ethanol). E100 fuel allows vehicles to run on nearly pure ethanol.

“Day before yesterday, we saw some newspaper reports wherein it is stated that 100 per cent ethanol driven vehicles are permitted,” a bench of justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale said.

“Academically, we want to know if the permission is given to have 100 percent ethanol run vehicles, how will you make the supply,” it asked.

Responding to the court’s query, Attorney General R Venkataramani said, “That will require large scale manufacturing re-arrangements.”

During the hearing, the bench stressed on empowering farmers in the country. The bench said there was a need to consider the aspect of larger public interest and also look at the issue from the environmental point of view.

“And, the third, I think I would put is much important from the point of view of the larger populace of the country which is the farmers. We have to address the third issue which is how to empower the farmers. This is one aspect which nobody is highlighting,” Justice Sundresh observed.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas rejects ethanol blending in petrol beyond current 20%

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the Centre has no immediate plan to increase the ethanol blending in petrol beyond the current 20 per cent. During an interaction at the inauguration of the 29th Energy Technology and Innovation Meet in South Goa, Puri also claimed that misinformation was being spread about biofuels.

Misinformation about E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol) was a “contrived narrative,” he said.

“In so far biofuels are concerned, yes, the 20 per cent (of ethanol blending) was the target, and there is no desire, just now, to increase by more than 20 per cent,” he said to a question on discussions around E20 fuel, adding that misinformation was being spread about the issue.

The government has been promoting ethanol-blended petrol as part of its strategy to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, one of the biggest contributors to its current account deficit. The country has already rolled out E20 fuel, containing 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol.

(With inputs from agencies)