New Delhi: Former Goa Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party MLA Churchill Alemao on Thursday ruffled rough feathers when he questioned how the government will ensure the safety of women if they start working in night shifts.

Alemao was quoted by ANI, “Goan women and girls are very delicate. If women start working in night shifts, what security can govt give them? In Goa, there are lots of migrants, almost 70 per cent. Girls and ladies are not safe now.”

Former CM of Goa & NCP MLA Churchill Alemao: Goan women & girls are very delicate. If women start working in night shifts, what security can govt give them? In Goa, there are lots of migrants, almost 70%. Girls & ladies are not safe now. pic.twitter.com/wOqmvnXiTL — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2019

He said this while speaking during a discussion on the amendment to Goa Factories (Amendment) Bill which will enable women to work in factories in the night shift.

He also reportedly urged Deputy Chief Minister and Labour Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar to rethink the amendment, Alemao said that women who work in casinos (at night) know karate, but women from Goa are decent.

The amendment bill was, however, passed following the debate.