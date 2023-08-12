Home

How Will Proposed Changes in Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Ensure Safety Of Women In India? Check Here

How Will Proposed Changes in Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Ensure Safety Of Women In India? Check Here

Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday in the Lok Sabha, has introduced Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill and Bhartiya Nagrik Sakshya Bill to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and The Indian Evidence Act respectively. How will the provisions of BNS and BNSS Bills ensure women safety in the country, know here.

BNS and BNSS Bill 2023 Provisions for Women Safety

New Delhi: Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah has introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha on Friday that may replace the major indian laws. Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023 (BNS Bill 2023) is being introduced to replace the Indian Penal Code 1860 (IPC 1860), Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 (BNSS Bill 2023) has been introduced in place of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (CrPC 1973) and The Indian Evidence Act, 1872 may be replaced by the Bhartiya Sakshya Bill, 2023. The drafts of all these three bills have been referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee who will now examine it.

How will Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita safeguard and ensure the protection of women in India? Check here the proposed changes and provisions of these newly introduced bills.

Sexual Intercourse By Deceitful Means

One of the most talked about provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023 is the one relating to punishment for sexual intercourse by deceitful means. Section 69 of The BNS Bill, 2023 states that if someone has sexual intercourse not amounting to rape, with a woman on the pretext of a false promise of marriage or by any other deceitful means, shall be punished with a term of imprisonment up to ten years and shall be liable to fine also.

Apart from the false promise of marriage, ‘deceitful means’ here includes false promise of giving employment, promotion or inducement and marrying someone after suppressing your identity. The Indian Penal Code, 1860 does not have a specific provision regarding sexual intercourse under false pretext of marriage but it is interpreted as a ‘misconception of fact’ in accordance with Section 90 when related cases are being dealt with.

Crime Of Voyeurism Punishable

The proposed bill also speaks about the offence of Voyeurism and this has been now made gender neutral, the punishment for which ranges between imprisonment of three and seven years. Voyeurism is the act where someone gains sexual pleasure by watching or recording someone in a private act, without their consent.

Punishment For Gang Rape

The new bill also has a rigorous punishment for those foung guilty of gang rape in the country. According to the new provision, a person convicted of gang rape will be sent to a minimum of 20 years in prison and and the maximum punishment for the same will be life imprisonment, for the remainder of that person’s natural life. A fine will also be levied on the convict.

If a police officer, any other public servant or member of the armed forces is convicted of rape, he shall be sent to prison for a minimum of ten years and that may be extended to imprisonment for life.

If a woman is raped and that is the cause of her death, or it causes the woman to be in a vegetative state persistently, the convict shall be imprisoned for a minimum of 20 years which may extend to imprisonment for life for the remainder of the person’s natural life or with death penalty.

Death Penalty For The One Who Rapes A Minor

Home Minister Amit Shah has also revealed that it has been proposed that if a person or group of people will be convicted for raping a woman under eighteen years of age, they shall be punished with 20 years in prison which may be extended to life imprisonment, i.e. for the remainder of the person’s life and fine, or with death penalty.



