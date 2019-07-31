New Delhi: In what caused massive embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh Police, a young school student put them in a tight spot during one of their lectures held as part of the police security week in various state districts.

Some UP Police officers are visiting various schools in the state to deliver lectures as part of the police security week. The cops are telling the students about the salient features of being good, law-abiding citizens.

During one such visit on Wednesday when ASP S Gautam was delivering a lecture at a school, a student named Muniba Kidwai stood up and posed, “You said we should raise our voice and protest. We know a teen was raped by a BJP leader. Everyone knows it was no accident. The truck number plate was painted black…It is one thing to protest when an ordinary person is involved, but what happens when the person is someone powerful.”

“We know no action will be taken if we protest and even if action is taken, it will be of no use. The girl is in a critical state…If we protest, how will you ensure justice? How will you guarantee my safety? What’s the guarantee that nothing will happen to me,” she asked as the officer turned redfaced.

As she continued to pose questions at the ASP, her classmates cheered her on.

The Class XI student was referring to the July 28 car accident of the Unnao rape survivor in which the girl and her lawyer were critically injured while her two aunts, including a witness, were killed.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, whom the victim had accused of raping her in 2017, has been blamed for the car crash. The state government has ordered a CBI inquiry into the accident. The FIR named the accused MLA and his family members.

The rape survivor’s family members have alleged that they had made multiple complaints of threats and intimidation by the accused MLA’s henchmen but police took no cognisance.

Senior Unnao police officer M.P. Verma confirmed that 25 complaints were received from the family, but added that “from whatever I have seen, I have not seen any request for security. We are studying the case and we will see.”

The case will come up in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

With IANS inputs