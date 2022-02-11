Kichha, Uttarakhand: Amid the ongoing row over hijab in Karnataka, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the country is struggling with the Karnataka incident and blamed the Congress for diving the country. He went on to say that how would a teacher know whether a student is learning or not, if they’re wearing a hijab? He further added that the Muslim community needs education, not hijab.Also Read - Hijab Row: Don't Make It National-Level Issue, Says SC On Plea Against Karnataka HC Order

“How would a teacher know whether a student is learning or not, if they’re wearing a hijab? No one said they wanted to wear a hijab 3 years ago? The Muslim community needs education, not hijab. Political Islam is Congress sponsored,” Sarma said while addressing a rally in Kichha in Uttarakhand. Also Read - Hijab Row: Muslim Students Approach SC As K'taka HC Asks Them Not To Wear Religious Dress Till Verdict

He also added that the way Congress is trying to divide the country is worrisome. “It’s representing ‘tukde tukde’ gang. They have only one goal, to repeat the situation as it was before 1947,” he said. Also Read - UPSC Extra Attempt: Centre Makes Big Announcement For Civil Service Candidates | Details Inside

Blaming Congress further, he said it makes him feel that Jinnah’s soul has entered into Congress. “Sometimes they say that India isn’t a nation but a union of states. Hearing all this makes one feel if Jinnah’s soul has entered into Congress. It’s only right for their politics of polarisation to end. I think it’ll end to a large extent after elections in the five states,” Sarma added.

Congress has entered politics of polarisation. Sometimes I feel that Jinnah's soul has entered into Congress.They say it's right to open madrasas, opening Muslim universities is right, they also say it's right to wear hijab: Assam CM HB Sarma in Kichha #UttarakhandElections2022 pic.twitter.com/P3kWfU8U94 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court said it would protect the Constitutional rights of every citizen and take up the pleas challenging a direction of the Karnataka High Court asking students not to wear any religious clothing in educational institutions. However, the top court emphasised that these issues should not spread at national level.

Appearing for the students, senior advocate Devdutt Kamat told the Supreme Court that the high court order has led to the “suspension of fundamental right to practice religion under Article 25 of the Constitution” and the plea be listed for hearing on Monday.

Refusing to list the plea on February 14 as sought by Kamat, the top court referred to the ongoing hearing of the case in the high court and said it will protect the fundamental right of every citizen and take up the matter at an appropriate time.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court requested the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and also restrained the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

In its interim order issued by the three-judge full bench led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, the court also made it clear that the order was confined to such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code or uniform.

“We request the State Government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders,” the full bench comprising CJ Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi said in their order on Thursday, which was made public on Friday.