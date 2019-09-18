New Delhi: Amid tall promises and ambitious plans of the Narendra Modi-led central government even as the economy has slumped to a seven-year low, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Prime Minister on his upcoming ‘Howdy Modi!’ event in the United States.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi’s Houston event on Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “‘Howdy’ economy doin’, Mr Modi? Ain’t too good it seems.”

This is not the first time a Congress leader has bashed the BJP’s administrations at the Centre. Notably, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also attacked PM Modi’s US event earlier in the day and said that managing events abroad would not attract investors to salvage the economy.

She had also said in another tweet that the economic slowdown has affected the nation’s progress like “a speed breaker” and the BJP government is not ready to accept that fact.

PM Modi who awaits his mega-diaspora “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston, Texas in the United States has been repeatedly criticised for taking foreign tours while overlooking the nation’s economical condition.

Meanwhile, while addressing a press conference on 100 days of Modi 2.0 on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar had lauded the event calling it a “great achievement” for the Indian-American community.

He had said that India’s diaspora is the unique aspect of its foreign policy and that is underlined by the upcoming “big diaspora event” in Houston partnership with our Indian-American community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Texas in the United States to attend the “Howdy Modi!” mega-event that will take place at Houston’s NRG Stadium. The event is expected to be attended by 50,000 members of the Indian-American diaspora and will be joined by US President Donald Trump.