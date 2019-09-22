New Delhi: With an aim to energise India-US ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a round table meeting with with the CEOs from the energy sector at Post Oak hotel in Houston.

The meeting was attended by the chief executive officers (CEOs) of some top oil companies based in the United States. Besides, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and US Ambasssador to India Ken Juster were also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted a couple of photographs from the meeting and wrote,”Further energising India-USA friendship. Among the first engagements of PM @narendramodi in Houston is a meeting with CEOs from the energy sector. India and USA are looking to diversify cooperation in this sector.”

Meanwhile, preparations for the mega event ‘Howdy Modi’, are in full swing. The event at the sprawling NRG football stadium will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope. Reports have claimed that over 50,000 Indian-Americans are expected to attend the event. US president Donald Trump will also take part in the mega function.

Earlier on Saturday, after arriving at the Texas airport, PM Modi tweeted,”Howdy Houston! It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow.”

PM was received by Director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson, and other officials.