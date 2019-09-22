New Delhi: Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump, who will both address the mega ‘Howdy Modi‘ event shortly, exchanged pleasantries on Twitter just ahead of the event.

It began when Trump tweeted, “Will be in Houston. Will be a great day in Texas!”

Later, he also tweeted, “Look forward to being with our great India loving community.”

Not to be left behind, PM Modi replied, “It surely will be a great day! Looking forward to meeting you very soon President Trump.”

The US President, who is likely to address the gathering for 30 minutes, will speak before PM Modi. This will be the first such gathering to be attended and addressed by a sitting US President. Over 50, 000 members of the Indian-American community will hear the two leaders speak at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Earlier, Trump boarded the Air Force One from Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews for Houston, the attend the Howdy Modi event. Besides him, over 60 US lawmakers, too, will be present at the event.

The address is the highlight of Prime Minister Modi’s week-long visit to the US. From Houston, where earlier Sunday he met CEOs of several oil companies, he will fly to New York City, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27. It is also his third interaction with the community and the first since his re-election to office earlier this year.

In 2014, PM Modi addressed the Indian American diaspora at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) and two years later, in Silicon Valley.