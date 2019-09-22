New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the mega ‘Howdy Modi’ event at the NRG stadium before a 50,000 crowd of Indian diaspora on Sunday. The event at the NRG Football Stadium, one of the largest in the US, has been organized by the Texas India Forum (TIF), a non-profit organization.

US President Donald Trump is also expected to deliver a major speech on India and Indian Americans at the mega event.

Reports claimed that the US president Trump will spend 100 minutes at the NRG Stadium. While the duration of his speech is not yet known, it is believed his remarks could last as long as 30 minutes. He is also expected to be present in the audience during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address.

When to watch the programme?

The Howdy Modi event will begin at 8.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and is scheduled to end at 11.30 pm (IST).

How to watch the programme?

Doordarshan News will telecast the event on its Hindi and English channels. Besides, the ‘Howdy Modi’ event will be live-streamed on Modi’s official YouTube channel. One can also follow the event on Modi’s Twitter account and the PMO India Twitter handle. Press Information Bureau’s website and social media handles will also give live updates of the event.