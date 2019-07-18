New Delhi: In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the US. And the Indian-American community there is all set to welcome the PM American style! The PM would be addressing a community summit during his US visit. Titled ‘Howdy, Modi!’, the event would be held on September 22.

The organiser is The Texas India Forum, a Houston-based non-profit organisation, and the Indian-American community summit will host PM Modi. While attendance is free, people would still require passes. Passes are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and one needs to register on www.howdymodi.org.

The deadline for the same is July 24 midnight.

The press release claimed that the progamme, comprising the PM’s address and a cultural show by the Indian-American community, will be broadcast live online and on television channels, reaching over 1 billion people across the US and India.

It said, “The event is expected to bring together tens of thousands of people to encourage and explore common interests and an expanded partnership between the United States and India’s fast-growing economy, according to a press release. Texas alone has over 500,000 Indian Americans, contributing significantly to signature sectors including space, energy, medicine, education, information technology, and business.”

This would be the first trip to the US for Modi after the BJP’s landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. He has addressed such gatherings at Madison Square Garden in New York and the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.