New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Houston yesterday held a couple of meetings on Sunday with an aim to energise Indo-US ties. Upon his arrival, he held a round-table meeting with oil-sector CEOs and representatives from sixteen energy majors of the US at Hotel Post Oak. This was PM’s first engagement during his ongoing week-long US tour.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted a couple of photographs from the meeting and wrote,”Further energising India-USA friendship. Among the first engagements of PM @narendramodi in Houston is a meeting with CEOs from the energy sector. India and USA are looking to diversify cooperation in this sector.”

Later, the Prime Minister interacted with members of Sikh community in Houston. During the interaction they congratulated PM Modi on some decisions taken by the Government of India. The community has also submitted a memorandum to the PM, news agency ANI reported.

While submitting the memorandum, the Sikh community requested the PM to address the issues of – 1984 sikh genocide, dedicating Delhi airport to Guru Nanak Dev International Airport, Article 25 of Indian Constitution and Anand Marriage Act, Visa and Passport renewal of asylees.

“We submitted a memorandum & thanked Modi ji for what he has done for Sikh community. We thanked him for Kartarpur corridor. President Trump is coming here tomorrow (at Howdy Modi), shows how important a leader PM Modi is”, said Avinder Chawla, sitting Commissioner, Arvin, California.

PM Modi also met members of Bohra community and a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits. While interacting with the Prime Minister one of the members kissed PM Modi’s hands and says, “Thank you on behalf of 7 Lakh Kashmiri Pandits.”

At around 8:30 PM (IST) the Prime Minister will address the mega ‘Howdy Modi’ event at the NRG stadium before a 50,000 crowd of Indian diaspora. The event will also be attended by US President Donald Trump.

