  • 8:43 AM IST
    Prime Minister’s Schedule For Sept 22

    7:45 pm– Indian Community Event (NRG Stadium)
    10:30 pm– Luncheon Meeting with Elected Officials (NRG Centre)
    12:00 am– Community Reception (NRG Centre)
    -Unveiling of Plaque for Groundbreaking Ceremony of Eternal Gandhi Museum
    -Unveiling of Plaque inaugurating Gujarati Samaj of Houston Event Centre & Shri Siddhi Vinayak Temple, Houston
    2 am– Emplane for New York
    6:45 am– Arrive JFK International Airport New York
    Modi in Houston Day 1 LIVE: We thanked him on behalf of the 700,000 Kashmiri Pandits all over the globe for such a historic decision. We assured him that our community will work with the govt to fulfill your dream for a Kashmir which is peaceful, full of growth where people are all happy”, said Surinder Kaul, representing Kashmiri Pandit community.

    Modi in Houston Day 1 LIVE: “PM told us you’ve suffered a lot together we’ve to build new Kashmir. Our youth presented him the messages that the community have prepared for him. I presented a memorandum on behalf of the community. He gladly accepted that”, said Surinder Kaul, representing Kashmiri Pandit community.

    Modi in Houston Day 1 LIVE: CEOs talked about enhancing their footprint in India. They lauded government efforts towards Ease of Doing Business, steps taken towards deregulation in the sector, supported reforms and policies and were upbeat on the Indian economy, sources said on PM Modi’s round table meeting with oil sector CEOs.

    Modi in Houston Day 1 LIVE: CEOs of 17 global energy companies participated in the Round table. Combined net worth of companies is US$1 trillion with a presence in 150 countries. All companies have some engagement/presence with/in India. Objective of the meeting was to deepen the energy cooperation of the two sides as part of our strategic energy partnership.CEOs were thankful to the Government for the support and facilitation, said sources on PM Modi’s round table meeting with oil sector CEOs.

    Modi in Houston Day 1 LIVE: Prime Minister joins in reciting ‘Namaste Sharade Devi’ shloka while the Kashmiri Pandits meeting and interacting with him also recite it, in Houston.

    Modi in Houston Day 1 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets and interacts with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits, in Houston.

    Modi in Houston Day 1 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with members of Sikh community in Houston.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Houston yesterday held a couple of meetings on Sunday with an aim to energise Indo-US ties. Upon his arrival, he held a round-table meeting with oil-sector CEOs and representatives from sixteen energy majors of the US at Hotel Post Oak. This was PM’s first engagement during his ongoing week-long US tour.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted a couple of photographs from the meeting and wrote,”Further energising India-USA friendship. Among the first engagements of PM @narendramodi in Houston is a meeting with CEOs from the energy sector. India and USA are looking to diversify cooperation in this sector.”

Later, the Prime  Minister interacted with members of Sikh community in Houston. During the interaction they congratulated PM Modi on some decisions taken by the Government of India. The community has also submitted a memorandum to the PM, news agency ANI reported.

While submitting the memorandum, the Sikh community requested the PM to address the issues of – 1984 sikh genocide, dedicating Delhi airport to Guru Nanak Dev International Airport, Article 25 of Indian Constitution and Anand Marriage Act, Visa and Passport renewal of asylees.

“We submitted a memorandum & thanked Modi ji for what he has done for Sikh community. We thanked him for Kartarpur corridor. President Trump is coming here tomorrow (at Howdy Modi), shows how important a leader PM Modi is”, said Avinder Chawla, sitting Commissioner, Arvin, California.

PM Modi also met members of Bohra community and a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits. While interacting with the Prime Minister one of the members kissed PM Modi’s hands and says, “Thank you on behalf of 7 Lakh Kashmiri Pandits.”

At around 8:30 PM (IST) the Prime Minister will address the mega ‘Howdy Modi’ event at the NRG stadium before a 50,000 crowd of Indian diaspora. The event will also be attended by US President Donald Trump.

