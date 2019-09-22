New Delhi: An Indian-American 16-year-old boy, Sparsh Shah, will be singing Jana Gana Mana — the Indian national anthem — at ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, which will take place in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. He will perform in front of 50,000 people including Narendra Modi at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

“I am honoured & humbled to be invited to sing the Indian National Anthem at a Community Summit in honour of the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi; in the presence of the President of USA, Mr @realdonaldtrump & 50,000 audience members in Houston, TX+Billions watching live!” Sparsh Shah tweeted early this week.

Sparsh, who was born with a rare medical condition known as ostogenesis imperfecta, is wheelchair-bound. According to reports, Sparsh can’t bear any weight on his hands and legs. Even a hard handshake can break his bones. He has had more than 135 fractures and multiple rod surgeries.

Ranked as one of the top 10 Indian-origin child prodigies by Yahoo last year, Shah has appeared on several radio and television programmes, including Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sparsh came to notice when he recorded a video covering the Eminem song ‘Not Afraid’, which garnered more than 65 million views online. A documentary named Brittle Bone Rapper based on Sparsh’s life and struggles released in March 2018.

There are many other feathers in his crown apart from music: he has memorised 250 digits of Pi, can say the 12 longest words in the English dictionary in less than 18 seconds and can speak in four different accents in English. He has written several poems, short stories, motivational/funny speeches (“I am Disabled”), etc., and acted in the developmental reading of a play called The Greatest Choice at the Crossroads Theatre in New Jersey.

He was able to spell a 45 letter word — Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis — at the age of six.