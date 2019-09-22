Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Houston on Saturday ahead of his mega event, Howdy, Modi, to be held on Sunday at the NRG Stadium. A video of Modi being received at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport has surfaced on Sunday and it has absolutely impressed social media users.

#WATCH United States: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Houston, Texas. He has been received by Director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson and other officials. US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla also present. pic.twitter.com/3CqvtHkXlk — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

In the video, PM Modi can be seen alighting from his plane and being welcomed by Director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson and other officials. US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla were also present. As he shakes hand with the officials, he takes a pause, bends down, picks up something and then hands it over to his security officer.

So, what actually did he pick up from the floor? Probably, some twigs, petals or flowers from the bouquet that he was welcomed with.

This little gesture didn’t escape the attention of social media. People are lauding the PM for his attention to minute details and his strong commitment to the ideal of swachhta (cleanliness).

“Where PM Narendra Modi spontaneously picks up a flower or a stem, which had fallen on the ground from a bouquet presented to him, and hands it over to his security staff. Simplicity!,” wrote a user.

Another user wrote: “All the best @narendramodi. If notice carefully, he picked up the flower fallen from the bouquet of flowers. Shows his attention towards the smallest things. Simplicity of great leader.”

“Was that a belief of not crushing part of plant with feet or was it a gesture towards Swachhta Abhiyan?,” said a Twitter user.

A part of that bouquet fallen on ground was picked up by NAMO Such is the down to earth nature of our PM that he doesn’t even cares for any protocol. — Rishi Mishra (@RishiMishra_) September 21, 2019

The Prime Minister will be awarded the ‘Global Goalkeepers Award’ at the Lincoln Centre by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for leadership in the field of sanitation through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

He will be recognised for the progress India is making in improving sanitation as part of its drive toward the achievement of the UN sustainable development goals, according to the Gates Foundation, which has pointed out that globally, sanitation-related diseases kill nearly five lakh children annually.