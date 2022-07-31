Kolkata: The Howrah district court on Sunday directed the three Jharkhand MLAs, who were nabbed with huge amounts of cash in West Bengal, to be sent on police remand for 10 days. MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari, and two other persons, including their driver, were arrested on Saturday after they failed to answer the police as to why they were carrying such a huge amount of cash, he added.Also Read - Huge Cash Recovered From Jharkhand Congress MLA's Vehicle In Howrah, West Bengal

On Sunday, the Congress suspended three of its MLAs in Jharkhand – Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Bixal.

Congress Suspends All Three MLAs

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, party's Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has suspended the three MLAs with immediate effect.

Acting on a tip-off, police on July 30 intercepted an SUV in which Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling on national highway-16 at Ranihati in Howrah and allegedly found a huge amount of cash in the vehicle.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter on July 30 that “The BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of ‘Hum Do’ in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo.”