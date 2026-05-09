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Good news for rail passengers! New stoppage added on Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat route | Check details

Good news for rail passengers! New stoppage added on Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat route | Check details

There is good news for commuters on the Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat route as the Railway Board has agreed to add a new stoppage on the route. Check the details here

Vande Bharat Express- File image

Good news awaits commuters travelling between Patna and Howrah. The Railway Board has announced that new stoppages will be added on the Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express (22347/22348) due to high demand among passengers.

Which station has been added?

The state-of-the-art train will now also stop at Lakhisarai Station (LKR). The move by the railways will not only make travel easier for local passengers but will also be expected to enhance trade and regional links.

Also Read: Delhi to Howrah in just 15 hours: New high-speed Vande Bharat Express to soon run on Delhi-Howrah route; check trial update and route details

The stop is considered significant between the two stations. It will stop at Lakhisarai station in both directions. While the detailed timetable will be updated by the railway board soon, for now, it is clear that the stoppage will be for two minutes.

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On which stations will the train stop now?

The demand for a stoppage at Lakhisarai had been raised repeatedly by local public representatives and passenger associations. The Railway Board has now granted approval in the interest of passengers.

After the addition of this new stoppage, the complete list of train stoppages will be as follows.

Howrah (beginning)

Durgapur

Asansol

Jasidih

Lakhisarai (new stoppage)

Mokama

Patna (destination)

Railway officials said the train is currently facing delays because of a mega block at Mathurapur station. They added that Lakhisarai is a major junction, making travel easier for passengers going to Munger and Gaya.

Vande Bharat clocks 180 kmph during trial run in Rajasthan

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways has successfully completed the trial run of a new version of the Vande Bharat Express train, which touched a top speed of 180 kmph during testing in Rajasthan’s Kota Division under the West Central Railway (WCR) zone.

The semi-high-speed train is expected to be introduced for passengers later this year, The Indian Express reported. The train was manufactured by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, Punjab, and rolled out in April, as per the report.

According to railway officials, the trial run was conducted by the Testing Directorate of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) on the Kota–Chauhmahla–Kota rail section. During the test, the train successfully achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph.

The train is also equipped with improved fire safety systems, including aerosol-based fire detection and suppression systems in electrical cabinets and lavatories.

Also Read: Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Operation Update: Services to begin from THIS date, Check stoppages, fare and other details here

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