New Delhi: As the Maha Vikas Agadhi is all set to form the government in Maharashtra with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked Twitter ‘How’s the Josh?’ The Vicky Kaushal speech from Uri was made famous as politicians, including PM Narendra Modi, often quoted this to cheer up the public. The Sena MP took a leaf out of BJP’s book and threw it on social media early morning, and Twitter, too, gave some prompt, hilarious reply.

How is Josh?

जय महाराष्ट्र — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 28, 2019

Twitter reminded him of how Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi on various occasions slammed the Sena for its divisive, communal politics.

High sir कहते हैं अब इनका शिवसेना के लिए अन्दाज़े बयान है कुछ और 🙄😐😢

pic.twitter.com/z5Z9MaCgfC — Dalip Pancholi🇮🇳 (@DalipPancholi) November 28, 2019

Also, how Sena and the Congress were sworn rivals and how the Sena tiger got trapped between Congress and NCP.

The old rivalry between the Sena and the Congress has been debated over as the two, along with the NCP, came together to form a government in Maharashtra. While there are videos of Congress leaders slamming Sena’s religion politics, there are videos of Uddhav Thackeray calling Rahul Gandhi a fool.

But then as everything is fair in love and war, it seems it’s time to bury the hatchet.