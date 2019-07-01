Shimla: Three people–two students and a bus driver, died after a school bus rolled into a hill in Lower Khalini area of Shimla on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported.
The earlier report said that seven people were taken injured. They were rushed to a hospital nearby.
Police and rescue teams were present at the spot. Locals also helped in the rescue operation.
More details are awaited.
In an earlier incident which took place in January this year, a total of eight people were killed out of which six of them were children after a school bus fell into a gorge in Sangrah area of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh. At least 11 persons were injured and shifted to a district hospital.
Last year on December 26, two people died and over 25 got injured after an HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) bus travelling from Nalagarh to Jainagar fell in a gorge in Jamli area in Bilaspur district.