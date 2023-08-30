Home

HP, Dell Among 32 Top Companies To Manufacture Laptops In India: IT Min Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaibhaw revealed that 32 top companies, including HP India, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, Thomson will manufacture laptops in India under the PLI scheme.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks during the G20 Digital Economy Ministers' meeting, in Bengaluru on Saturday, August 19 (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: India has become an attractive hub for top global brands as a result of Prime Minister Narendra’s Modi’s ‘Make In India’ and ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ initiatives with as many as 32 companies, including global bigwigs such as HP, Dell and Lenovo, recently filing applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

“Prime Minister’s vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat and Make in India has created such a strong attraction for the entire world that the global manufacturing companies are coming to India, developing products and manufacturing products here,” Vaishnaw told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "Prime Minister's vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat and Make in India has created such a strong attraction for the entire world that the global manufacturing companies are coming to India,… pic.twitter.com/WdwW9oVBz5 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

The minister revealed that 32 top global companies, including HP India, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, Thomson, among others, have applied for manufacturing in India under the PLI scheme and will manufacture laptops in India.

“We are very overwhelmed by the response,” Vaishnaw said.

The expected incremental production under the scheme is pegged at Rs 3.35 lakh crore, the Minister for Electronics and IT said.

“India is emerging as a trusted supply chain partner and value added partner … companies are happy to come to India for manufacturing and design,” Vaishnaw told reporters at a media briefing, according to news agency PTI.

Overall, 32 applications have been received under PLI for IT hardware scheme so far, Vaishnaw said describing it as a good response. The response is more than anticipated, he said.

Laptop ban

Earlier this month, the Central government issued a notification putting immediate restrictions on imported laptops, tablets, and personal computers. As per the new regulation, any entity or or company seeking to import the above mentioned electronic devices in India, will have to secure a “Valid Licence for Restricted Imports”.

“Import of Laptops, Tablets, All-in-one Personal Computers, and Ultra small form factor Computers and Servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be ‘Restricted’ and their import would be allowed against a valid Licence for Restricted Imports,” the notice issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade read.

Top brands such as HP, Acer, Apple, Asus, Samsung and others faced the brunt of these restrictions due to the demand of their laptops and PCs in India.

